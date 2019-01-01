Matthew FisherUK organist for Procol Harum/Prairie Madness. Born 7 March 1946
Matthew Fisher
1946-03-07
Matthew Fisher Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Charles Fisher (born 7 March 1946) is an English musician, songwriter and producer. He is best known for playing the Hammond organ on the 1967 single "A Whiter Shade of Pale" by Procol Harum, for which he subsequently won a songwriting credit.
