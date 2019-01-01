Roopa RevathiBorn 31 July 1984
Roopa Revathi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1984-07-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a1b23925-7d2e-4967-a6da-a658ade99631
Roopa Revathi Biography (Wikipedia)
Roopa Revathi (Malayalam: രൂപ രേവതി), also known as Roopa K.R., is an Indian playback singer and Violinist from Kerala. She started her career as a playback singer in the Malayalam movie Madampi in 2008. She has also recorded songs for Tamil and Kannada films. She was the winner of the reality show Amrita TV Super Star Global, a musical talent hunt show hosted by Amrita TV.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roopa Revathi Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist