Roopa Revathi (Malayalam: രൂപ രേവതി), also known as Roopa K.R., is an Indian playback singer and Violinist from Kerala. She started her career as a playback singer in the Malayalam movie Madampi in 2008. She has also recorded songs for Tamil and Kannada films. She was the winner of the reality show Amrita TV Super Star Global, a musical talent hunt show hosted by Amrita TV.