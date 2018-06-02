Luke Bullen (born 9 February 1973 in Norwich, England) is an English drummer and percussionist. Bullen studied at London drum school Drumtech and joined the band Addict in 1995; the band was signed to V2 Records in 1996. Bullen left Addict in 2000 and formed Zanderman with Addict's lead singer Mark Aston.

In 2001, Bullen joined Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros to promote the newly released album Global A Go-Go. He was drumming for Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, and was romantically involved with the singer.

On Christmas Day, 2007 Bullen proposed to Tunstall and the couple were married on the Isle of Skye on 6 September 2008, however in 2012 they separated and in May 2013 they were divorced.