Luke BullenBorn 2 September 1973
Luke Bullen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973-09-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a1b2128e-6b81-4b97-b399-ba68aa77297d
Luke Bullen Biography (Wikipedia)
Luke Bullen (born 9 February 1973 in Norwich, England) is an English drummer and percussionist. Bullen studied at London drum school Drumtech and joined the band Addict in 1995; the band was signed to V2 Records in 1996. Bullen left Addict in 2000 and formed Zanderman with Addict's lead singer Mark Aston.
In 2001, Bullen joined Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros to promote the newly released album Global A Go-Go. He was drumming for Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, and was romantically involved with the singer.
On Christmas Day, 2007 Bullen proposed to Tunstall and the couple were married on the Isle of Skye on 6 September 2008, however in 2012 they separated and in May 2013 they were divorced.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Luke Bullen Tracks
Sort by
Arms Aloft
Luke Bullen
Arms Aloft
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrxk.jpglink
Arms Aloft
Last played on
Fairytale of New York
Luke Bullen
Fairytale of New York
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdqv.jpglink
Fairytale of New York
Last played on
Back to artist