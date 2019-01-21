Mr Vegas talks violence in music, the industry and THAT Popcaan interview

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057myr9.jpg

2017-07-03T12:02:00.000Z

Mr Vegas talks all things Dancehall. He touches on his faith, violence in music and talks in-depth about the industry.

