Mr. VegasDancehall vocalist. Born 29 December 1974
Mr. Vegas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmnq.jpg
1974-12-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a1b20750-6757-4bf6-8235-4e1fc45cc46b
Mr. Vegas Biography (Wikipedia)
Clifford Smith (born December 29, 1974), better known as Mr. Vegas, is a Jamaican dancehall musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mr. Vegas Performances & Interviews
- Mr Vegas talks violence in music, the industry and THAT Popcaan interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057myr9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057myr9.jpg2017-07-03T12:02:00.000ZMr Vegas talks all things Dancehall. He touches on his faith, violence in music and talks in-depth about the industry.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p057mtdw
Mr Vegas talks violence in music, the industry and THAT Popcaan interview
Mr. Vegas Tracks
Sort by
Heads High
Mr. Vegas
Heads High
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw11x.jpglink
Heads High
Last played on
Hot Gal Today (feat. Sean Paul)
Mr. Vegas
Hot Gal Today (feat. Sean Paul)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmnq.jpglink
Hot Gal Today (feat. Sean Paul)
Last played on
Gallis
Mr. Vegas
Gallis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmnq.jpglink
Gallis
Last played on
Ball A Play
Mr. Vegas
Ball A Play
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmnq.jpglink
Ball A Play
Last played on
Wakanda Jam vs. African Queen
Mr. Vegas
Wakanda Jam vs. African Queen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmnq.jpglink
Wakanda Jam vs. African Queen
Last played on
Bring Back The Reggae
Mr. Vegas
Bring Back The Reggae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmnq.jpglink
Bring Back The Reggae
Last played on
Mama Africa
Mr. Vegas
Mama Africa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmnq.jpglink
Mama Africa
Last played on
Nike Air (Playground Riddim)
Mr. Vegas
Nike Air (Playground Riddim)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmnq.jpglink
Nike Air (Playground Riddim)
Last played on
Lady In Red
Mr. Vegas
Lady In Red
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmnq.jpglink
Lady In Red
Last played on
Tujiangalie
Sauti Sol
Tujiangalie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty9ww.jpglink
Tujiangalie
Last played on
I Am Blessed
Mr. Vegas
I Am Blessed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmnq.jpglink
I Am Blessed
Last played on
Can't Stop Now (feat. Mr. Vegas & Jovi Rockwell)
Major Lazer
Can't Stop Now (feat. Mr. Vegas & Jovi Rockwell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnr2.jpglink
Can't Stop Now (feat. Mr. Vegas & Jovi Rockwell)
Last played on
Kemet
Mr. Vegas
Kemet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmnq.jpglink
Kemet
Last played on
Hot Wuk
Mr. Vegas
Hot Wuk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmnq.jpglink
Hot Wuk
Last played on
Sound Exterminator (Ricky Tuff Remix)
Mr. Vegas
Sound Exterminator (Ricky Tuff Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmnq.jpglink
Sound Exterminator (Ricky Tuff Remix)
Last played on
Kill Har Wid Di No vs. Heartbeat
Mr. Vegas
Kill Har Wid Di No vs. Heartbeat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmnq.jpglink
Kill Har Wid Di No vs. Heartbeat
Last played on
Blessing
Mr. Vegas
Blessing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmnq.jpglink
Blessing
Last played on
Up Wid It
Mr. Vegas
Up Wid It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmnq.jpglink
Up Wid It
Last played on
Playlists featuring Mr. Vegas
Mr. Vegas Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist