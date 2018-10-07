Joly Braga SantosBorn 14 May 1924. Died 18 July 1988
Joly Braga Santos
1924-05-14
Joly Braga Santos Biography (Wikipedia)
José Manuel Joly Braga Santos, (May 14, 1924 – July 18, 1988) was a Portuguese composer and conductor, who was born and died in Lisbon. He wrote six symphonies.
Joly Braga Santos Tracks
Symphonic Overture No 2 Op. 11 "Lisboa"
Alfama Suite - Final Dance
Symphony No 2 in B minor (3rd mvt)
String Sextet, Op 59
Bin Chao, Jorge Le, Leonor Braga Santos, Christopher Hooley, Varoujan Bartikian, Martin Henneken & Joly Braga Santos
String Sextet, Op 59
Symphony no.2 – third movement, "Allegretto Pastorale"
