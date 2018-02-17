Black FlowerBelgian Ethio-Jazz band. Formed 2013
Black Flower
2013
Black Flower Tracks
The Good Side Of Bad
Black Flower
The Good Side Of Bad
The Good Side Of Bad
Maqam Tizita Saba
Black Flower
Maqam Tizita Saba
Maqam Tizita Saba
Alexandria
Black Flower
Alexandria
Alexandria
Helios Victor
Black Flower
Helios Victor
Helios Victor
Bones
Black Flower
Bones
Bones
Lunar Eclipse
Black Flower
Lunar Eclipse
Lunar Eclipse
Upwards
Black Flower
Upwards
Upwards
Upwards (feat. Smokey Hormel)
Black Flower
Upwards (feat. Smokey Hormel)
Upwards (feat. Smokey Hormel)
