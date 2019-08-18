Alistair HulettBorn 1951. Died 28 January 2010
Alistair Hulett
1951
Alistair Hulett Biography (Wikipedia)
Alistair Hulett (15 October 1951 – 28 January 2010) was a Scottish acoustic folk singer best known as the singer of the folk punk band, Roaring Jack.
Don't Sign Up For War
