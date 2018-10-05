Marlon RoudetteBorn 5 January 1983
Marlon Roudette
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5ry.jpg
1983-01-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a1ac5cd2-d23f-4735-8cbb-fdb42eab2b70
Marlon Roudette Biography
Marlon Rosegold Mcvey-Roudette (born 5 January 1983) is a British-Vincentian recording artist, songwriter and producer. He is the former front man for the duo Mattafix, who had their first number 1, Big City Life, back in 2006. After the group split, Roudette embarked on a solo career with two number one singles in Europe, "New Age" and "When the Beat Drops Out"; the latter made it to number 7 on the UK chart and is certified platinum. In recent years he is also known for his co-writing work for artists including Sinead Harnett, Dua Lipa and Mabel McVey. He co-wrote Mabel’s hit singles "Finders Keepers" and Fine Line.
