David Vandervelde
David Vandervelde Biography (Wikipedia)
David Vandervelde is an American indie pop songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. He is known for his solo work and his studio collaborations with Wilco's Jay Bennett. Vandervelde is a multi instrumentalist/ singer songwriter/ recording engineer/ producer. He plays drums, piano, guitars, bass and various analog synthesizers.
David Vandervelde Tracks
Moonlight Instrumental
David Vandervelde
Moonlight Instrumental
Moonlight Instrumental
