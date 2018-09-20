Darius Battiwalla
Darius Battiwalla Tracks
Te Deum in B flat major, Op 66
Charles Villiers Stanford
Paradise (world premiere)
Paul Mealor
Hills of the North Rejoice
Martin Shaw
Hills Of The North Rejoice (feat. Huddersfield Choral Society & Darius Battiwalla)
Martin Shaw
Let all the world in every corner sing (feat. Darius Battiwalla)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer
John Hughes
Jerusalem (feat. Darius Battiwalla)
Hubert Parry
Hail, smiling morn
Reginald Spofforth
I saw three ships (feat. Darius Battiwalla)
Trad.
Hills Of The North, Rejoice (feat. Darius Battiwalla)
Martin Shaw
Jerusalem
Darius Battiwalla
Dear Lord and Father of mankind
Darius Battiwalla
Thy Hand, O God, Has Guided
Huddersfield Choral Society
Surely He Hath Borne Our Griefs
Huddersfield Choral Society
Let All The World
Huddersfield Choral Society
O little town of Bethlehem
Darius Battiwalla
Hills of the North, Rejoice
Huddersfield Choral Society
