Jimmy JonesWriter of "Good Timin'" and "Handy Man". Born 2 June 1937. Died 2 August 2012
Jimmy Jones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p039q9yh.jpg
1937-06-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a1a288ec-57b8-4e7d-b57b-751c242e0aa8
Jimmy Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
James Jones (June 2, 1937 – August 2, 2012) was an American singer-songwriter who moved to New York City while a teenager. According to Allmusic journalist Steve Huey, "best known for his 1960 R&B smash, 'Handy Man,' Jones sang in a smooth yet soulful falsetto modeled on the likes of Clyde McPhatter and Sam Cooke."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jimmy Jones Tracks
Sort by
Handy Man
Jimmy Jones
Handy Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9yh.jpglink
Handy Man
Last played on
Good Timin'
Jimmy Jones
Good Timin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9yh.jpglink
Good Timin'
Last played on
Jimmy Jones Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist