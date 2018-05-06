Relaxed Muscle are an English electro duo formed in 2002 by Pulp's Jarvis Cocker and Jason Buckle.

In early 2003, Relaxed Muscle began playing gigs. Cocker and Buckle maintained anonymity by assuming the alter-egos 'Darren Spooner' and 'Wayne Marsden' respectively. Billing themselves as "the sound of young Doncaster", Darren claimed to have met Wayne "planting flowers" while doing community service for burglary. Their fictional criminality fitted the project well, with their songs about sex, gambling and domestic violence complementing the depraved character of Relaxed Muscle.

While on-stage as Darren Spooner, Cocker took to karate-chopping balsa wood and breaking sugar glass bottles on other band members.

However, soon Cocker and Buckle's cover was blown while playing a gig in London, despite wearing full eye make-up and skeleton suits. Even with their identities revealed, the band continued playing gigs, capitalising on their electronic sound to play the likes of Trash club on 20 October 2003.