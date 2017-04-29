Philip GreenBorn 19 July 1911. Died 6 October 1982
Philip Green
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1911-07-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a1a16614-d1ba-4107-a8f2-fbe94eff3eb8
Philip Green Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Green (19 July 1911 – 6 October 1982), sometimes credited as Harry Philip Green, was a film and television composer and conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Philip Green Tracks
Sort by
All Night Long (1961): Overture
Philip Green
All Night Long (1961): Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
All Night Long (1961): Overture
Last played on
THE SINGER NOT THE SONG (1961) - Theme
Philip Green
THE SINGER NOT THE SONG (1961) - Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE SINGER NOT THE SONG (1961) - Theme
Last played on
Melody In Moccasins
Philip Green
Melody In Moccasins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Melody In Moccasins
Last played on
The Intelligence Men (1965) - Main Titles
Philip Green
The Intelligence Men (1965) - Main Titles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Intelligence Men (1965) - Main Titles
Orchestra
Last played on
Sapphire (1959) - Theme
Philip Green
Sapphire (1959) - Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgn5.jpglink
Sapphire (1959) - Theme
Orchestra
Last played on
Maud (A Moment with Tennyson)
Michael William Balfe
Maud (A Moment with Tennyson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5dm.jpglink
Maud (A Moment with Tennyson)
Orchestra
Last played on
Caravan
Philip Green
Caravan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caravan
Last played on
ALL NIGHT LONG (1962): Overture
Philip Green
ALL NIGHT LONG (1962): Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ALL NIGHT LONG (1962): Overture
Orchestra
Last played on
Spanish Affair
Philip Green
Spanish Affair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spanish Affair
Last played on
League Of Gentlemen March
Philip Green
League Of Gentlemen March
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
League Of Gentlemen March
Performer
Last played on
Ecstasy
Philip Green
Ecstasy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ecstasy
Last played on
League of Gentlemen (1960): March
Philip Green
League of Gentlemen (1960): March
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
League of Gentlemen (1960): March
Performer
Last played on
The Knightsbridge March
Philip Green
The Knightsbridge March
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Knightsbridge March
Last played on
Philip Green Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist