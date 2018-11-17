Jay RudeyMusician from Hereford
Jay Rudey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a19f729e-6a10-4377-9acb-095ae0ca2f5a
Jay Rudey Performances & Interviews
Jay Rudey Tracks
Sort by
Soundclash
Jay Rudey
Soundclash
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You & Me Tonight (feat. Stephanie K)
Jay Rudey
You & Me Tonight (feat. Stephanie K)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You & Me Tonight (feat. Stephanie K)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Back to artist