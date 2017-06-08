Sultan KhanBorn 15 April 1940. Died 27 November 2011
Sultan Khan
Sultan Khan Biography (Wikipedia)
Ustad Sultan Khan (15 April 1940 – 27 November 2011) was an Indian sarangi player and Classical vocalist belonging to Sikar Gharana. He was one of the members of the Indian fusion group Tabla Beat Science, with Zakir Hussain and Bill Laswell. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honor, in 2010.
Sultan Khan Tracks
Piya Basanti
Last played on
Rangeelo Rut
Last played on
Jhin Min Jhini
Sadhana Sargam
Last played on
Albela Sajan
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1981: Prom 42 - All-night concert of music from India
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-28T03:56:54
28
Aug
1981
Sultan Khan Links
Similar Artists
