Little JohnDancehall reggae. Born 1970
1970
John McMorris (born 1970), better known as Little John, is a Jamaican dancehall musician best known for his 1980s recordings.
What You Want To Be
Little John
Yes Mama
Little John
Touch The Stylee (feat. Little John)
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Work To Do (feat. YT & Little John)
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Clarks Booty
Little John
All Over Me
Little John
48 Special
Little John
