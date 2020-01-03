Vassilis TsabropoulosBorn 7 February 1966
Vassilis Tsabropoulos
1966-02-07
Vassilis Tsabropoulos Biography (Wikipedia)
Vassilis Tsabropoulos (born 7 February 1967 in Athens) is a Greek concert pianist, conductor, and composer. Since 2000 he has recorded for ECM.
When he was ten, Tsabropoulos became famous with the first place he received in UNICEF's contest (1977). He studied at Paris Conservatory, Salzburg Academy, and Juilliard School.
