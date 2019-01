Duncan Campbell (born May 1926) is a trumpet player who plays with Ted Heath and his Orchestra, Ronnie Scott, Syd Lawrence and the BBC Big Band. He is married to June Pressley, Elvis Presley's cousin and regular of the Ivy Benson Band.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia