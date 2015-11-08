Duncan CampbellTrumpet, Scotland. Born May 1926
Duncan Campbell
1926-05
Duncan Campbell Biography (Wikipedia)
Duncan Campbell (born May 1926) is a trumpet player who plays with Ted Heath and his Orchestra, Ronnie Scott, Syd Lawrence and the BBC Big Band. He is married to June Pressley, Elvis Presley's cousin and regular of the Ivy Benson Band.
Duncan Campbell Tracks
Hawaiian War Chant
Ronnie Verrell
Hawaiian War Chant
Hawaiian War Chant
Heads or Tails
Bert Courtley, Humphrey Lyttelton, Bobby Pratt, Duncan Campbell & Eddie Blair
Heads or Tails
Heads or Tails
Set Of Jigs: Sweet Biddy Dalley/Wee Murdie/Jim Anderson's Delight/Donald Iain Rankine
Duncan Campbell
Set Of Jigs: Sweet Biddy Dalley/Wee Murdie/Jim Anderson's Delight/Donald Iain Rankine
