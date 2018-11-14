Zakir HussainBorn 9 March 1951
Zakir Hussain
1951-03-09
Zakir Hussain Biography (Wikipedia)
Zakir Hussain (born 9 March 1951) is an Indian tabla player in Hindustani classical music, musical producer, film actor and composer.
He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1988, and the Padma Bhushan in 2002, by the Government of India. He was also awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1990, given by the Sangeet Natak Academy, India's National Academy of Music, Dance & Drama. In 1999, he was awarded the United States National Endowment for the Arts' National Heritage Fellowship, the highest award given to traditional artists and musicians.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Nasikabhushani (to Zakir) (feat. Zakir Hussain, Eivind Aarset & Hüsnü Şenlendirici)
Dhafer Youssef
Nasikabhushani (to Zakir) (feat. Zakir Hussain, Eivind Aarset & Hüsnü Şenlendirici)
Nasikabhushani (to Zakir) (feat. Zakir Hussain, Eivind Aarset & Hüsnü Şenlendirici)
Mishra Tilang' In Keharwa Tal
Shivkumar Sharma
Mishra Tilang' In Keharwa Tal
Mishra Tilang' In Keharwa Tal
Kalpana
Zakir Hussain
Kalpana
Kalpana
Ghungrod ki uthhan
Zakir Hussain
Ghungrod ki uthhan
Ghungrod ki uthhan
"Jugalbandi" Taal Teentaal (16 Matras)
Zakir Hussain
"Jugalbandi" Taal Teentaal (16 Matras)
"Jugalbandi" Taal Teentaal (16 Matras)
Tabla Solo (Live)
Zakir Hussain
Tabla Solo (Live)
Tabla Solo (Live)
Raga Bairagi Bhairav
Indian Classical, Brij Narayan & Zakir Hussain
Raga Bairagi Bhairav
Raga Bairagi Bhairav
Raga Shree
Zakir Hussain and Niladri Kumar, Zakir Hussain & Niladri Kumar
Raga Shree
Raga Shree
Peshkar Concerto for tabla & orchestra
BBC Concert Orchestra
Peshkar Concerto for tabla & orchestra
Peshkar Concerto for tabla & orchestra
Peshkar (end)
Zakir Hussain
Peshkar (end)
Peshkar (end)
Peshkar (extract)
Zakir Hussain
Peshkar (extract)
Peshkar (extract)
Chhands
Zakir Hussain
Chhands
Chhands
Deep Space
Zakir Hussain
Deep Space
Deep Space
Nomads
Zakir Hussain
Nomads
Nomads
Making Music
Hariprasad Chaurasia
Making Music
Making Music
Sunjog
Hariprasad Chaurasia
Sunjog
Sunjog
Zakir
Hariprasad Chaurasia
Zakir
Zakir
Balinese Fantasy
Zakir Hussain
Balinese Fantasy
Balinese Fantasy
Where Deserts Meet
Zakir Hussain
Where Deserts Meet
Where Deserts Meet
Brahmand: The Final Frontier
Zakir Hussain
Brahmand: The Final Frontier
Brahmand: The Final Frontier
Shwas Uchhashwas The Beginning
Zakir Hussain
Shwas Uchhashwas The Beginning
Shwas Uchhashwas The Beginning
Dawat
Zakir Hussain
Dawat
Dawat
Ragini
Zakir Hussain
Ragini
Ragini
You and Me
Zakir Hussain
You and Me
You and Me
Ektala
Zakir Hussain
Ektala
Ektala
Shwas Luchhashwas
Zakir Hussain
Shwas Luchhashwas
Shwas Luchhashwas
