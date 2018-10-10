Christoph KonczBorn 3 September 1987
Christoph Koncz (born September 3, 1987 in Konstanz) is an Austrian-Hungarian classical musician. He performs internationally as a violin soloist, conductor, chamber musician and principal of the Vienna Philharmonic. At the age of just nine, he received worldwide acclaim for starring as child prodigy Kaspar Weiss in the Canadian feature film The Red Violin, which won the 1999 Academy Award for Best Original Score.
String Sextet No.1 in B Flat major, op.18 (2nd mvt)
Johannes Brahms
String Sextet No.1 in B Flat major, op.18 (2nd mvt)
String Sextet No.1 in B Flat major, op.18 (2nd mvt)
Szekely Barndance ('Csurdongolo') - from Ket Tetel
Leó Weiner
Szekely Barndance ('Csurdongolo') - from Ket Tetel
Szekely Barndance ('Csurdongolo') - from Ket Tetel
Hungarian Dance No 1 in G minor
Johannes Brahms
Hungarian Dance No 1 in G minor
Hungarian Dance No 1 in G minor
Dances from Transylvania (Arr. Stephan Koncz)
Trad, Andreas Ottensamer, Leonidas Kavakos, Christoph Koncz, Antoine Tamestit, Stephan Koncz, Oszkár Ökrös, Predrag Tomić & Ödön Rácz
Dances from Transylvania (Arr. Stephan Koncz)
Dances from Transylvania (Arr. Stephan Koncz)
Sinfonia concertante in E flat major K.364 for violin, viola and orchestra
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sinfonia concertante in E flat major K.364 for violin, viola and orchestra
Sinfonia concertante in E flat major K.364 for violin, viola and orchestra
Octet In C Major Op.7 For Strings
George Enescu
Octet In C Major Op.7 For Strings
Octet In C Major Op.7 For Strings
EDUARD REMENYI / JOHANNES BRAHMS: Hungarian Dance no.7 in F major
Antoine Tamestit
EDUARD REMENYI / JOHANNES BRAHMS: Hungarian Dance no.7 in F major
EDUARD REMENYI / JOHANNES BRAHMS: Hungarian Dance no.7 in F major
Hungarian Dances No.1 - 4
Johannes Brahms
Hungarian Dances No.1 - 4
Hungarian Dances No.1 - 4
Clarinet Quintet in B minor, Op 115
Leonidas Kavakos
Clarinet Quintet in B minor, Op 115
Clarinet Quintet in B minor, Op 115
