Christoph Koncz (born September 3, 1987 in Konstanz) is an Austrian-Hungarian classical musician. He performs internationally as a violin soloist, conductor, chamber musician and principal of the Vienna Philharmonic. At the age of just nine, he received worldwide acclaim for starring as child prodigy Kaspar Weiss in the Canadian feature film The Red Violin, which won the 1999 Academy Award for Best Original Score.