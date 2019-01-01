白虹Born 1919. Died 28 May 1992
白虹
1919
白虹 Biography (Wikipedia)
Bai Hong (1920–1992) was a Chinese actress and singer born Bai Lizhu (白丽珠) in Beijing. By the 1940s, she became one of the Seven great singing stars.
