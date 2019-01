Dananananaykroyd was a six-piece, self-dubbed 'Fight Pop' band formed in 2006 in Glasgow, Scotland. Their name is a play on the name of Canadian actor Dan Aykroyd. They announced via Facebook and Twitter on 29 September 2011 that they would be disbanding after one farewell tour.

