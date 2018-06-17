Jonathan TunickBorn 19 April 1938
Jonathan Tunick (born April 19, 1938, New York City) is an American orchestrator, musical director, and composer, one of fifteen people to have won all four major American show business awards: the Tony Awards, Academy Awards, Emmy Awards and Grammy Awards. He is best known for his work with Stephen Sondheim, starting in 1970 with Company and continuing to the present day.
