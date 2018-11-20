Kim Seo-hyeon (born December 10, 1993), known professionally as Katie Kim, is a South Korean-born American singer based in South Korea who finished first in K-pop Star 4. Her breakthrough performance of "Where You Need To Be" reached 4 million views on South Korea's leading video-sharing site, Naver TV Cast, in the shortest amount of time in K-pop Star history. After winning the show, she decided to sign with YG Entertainment.

In May 2018, Katie joined AXIS, a new company founded by former YG creative director SINXITY, after her contract with YG Entertainment ended. With a change of label, YG Entertainment will continue to be charge in the distribution of her debut album.