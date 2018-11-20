KATIEKorean solo artist. Born 10 December 1993
KATIE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993-12-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a1915b7f-3ad5-4909-ac13-048e8854a21a
KATIE Biography (Wikipedia)
Kim Seo-hyeon (born December 10, 1993), known professionally as Katie Kim, is a South Korean-born American singer based in South Korea who finished first in K-pop Star 4. Her breakthrough performance of "Where You Need To Be" reached 4 million views on South Korea's leading video-sharing site, Naver TV Cast, in the shortest amount of time in K-pop Star history. After winning the show, she decided to sign with YG Entertainment.
In May 2018, Katie joined AXIS, a new company founded by former YG creative director SINXITY, after her contract with YG Entertainment ended. With a change of label, YG Entertainment will continue to be charge in the distribution of her debut album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
KATIE Tracks
Sort by
Remember
KATIE
Remember
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Remember
Last played on
Back to artist