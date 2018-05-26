KARISinger-songwriter & music producer based in Leeds, UK. Formed 11 January 2013
KARI
2013-01-11
KARI Biography (Wikipedia)
Karolina Amirian (born in Świnoujście) is a Polish pop and alternative singer and music producer. In 2013, she was nominated for the Polish music award Fryderyk in the category Debut of the Year.
KARI Tracks
Reason
KARI
Reason
Reason
Last played on
Unanswered
KARI
Unanswered
Unanswered
Last played on
Runaway
KARI
Runaway
Runaway
Last played on
Volcano
KARI
Volcano
Volcano
Last played on
Talk To Me
KARI
Talk To Me
Talk To Me
Last played on
The One
KARI
The One
The One
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
Glasgow
2014-05-24T03:55:33
24
May
2014
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
Glasgow
KARI Links
