Jo MangoBorn 1 August 1980
Jo Mango
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03cyqmf.jpg
1980-08-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a18d7b26-8bf9-42f0-a6cf-09dd4f4fa98b
Jo Mango Biography (Wikipedia)
Jo Mango is a British alternative folk and acoustic band from Glasgow. Jo Mango is also the adopted name of the lead singer and primary songwriter of the group.
Jo has also appeared as a solo artist playing shows across the globe in countries such as America, Australia and Japan.[when?] Her tour of America began with a session on Nic Harcourt's show Morning Becomes Eclectic on Santa Monica's KCRW radio station and a performance at South By South West (SXSW) in Austin, Texas.[when?] The Scotland Herald describes Jo Mango's recent EP "When We Lived in The Crook of a Tree" as "[a voice] so hushed and precise, that it sounds as if it were recorded inside your own head" (2013).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Jo Mango Tracks
Jo Mango
Weight
Weight
As A Child I Awoke
Jo Mango
As A Child I Awoke
As A Child I Awoke
The Moth And The Moon
Jo Mango
The Moth And The Moon
The Moth And The Moon
Bitter Fruit
Rachel Sermanni
Bitter Fruit
Bitter Fruit
Wisps Of Something
Jo Mango
Wisps Of Something
Wisps Of Something
Sustain
Jo Mango
Sustain
Sustain
Believe Me, I Know
The Pictish Trail
Believe Me, I Know
Believe Me, I Know
Kingdom (Carbs Remix)
Jo Mango
Kingdom (Carbs Remix)
Kingdom (Carbs Remix)
Pixelated Pictures
Vox Liminis & Jo Mango
Pixelated Pictures
Pixelated Pictures
Cordelia
Jo Mango
Cordelia
Cordelia
HARD DAY
Jo Mango
HARD DAY
HARD DAY
Portuguese Skies
Jo Mango
Portuguese Skies
Portuguese Skies
Cross Ties (Fraction Man Remix)
Jo Mango
Cross Ties (Fraction Man Remix)
Cross Ties (Fraction Man Remix)
Evermore (The Cormorant live remix)
Jo Mango
Evermore (The Cormorant live remix)
Evermore (The Cormorant live remix)
Only At Christmastime (live session)
Jo Mango
Only At Christmastime (live session)
Only At Christmastime (live session)
Tangerine (live session)
Jo Mango
Tangerine (live session)
Tangerine (live session)
My Lung
Jo Mango
My Lung
My Lung
Kingdom
Jo Mango
Kingdom
Kingdom
Cordelia (Adem Remix)
Jo Mango
Cordelia (Adem Remix)
Cordelia (Adem Remix)
THE FREEDOM OF SEAMONSTERS
Jo Mango
THE FREEDOM OF SEAMONSTERS
THE FREEDOM OF SEAMONSTERS
When We Lived in the Crook of a Tree
Jo Mango
When We Lived in the Crook of a Tree
When We Lived in the Crook of a Tree
Blue Dawn Light
Jo Mango
Blue Dawn Light
Blue Dawn Light
Take Your Medicine
Jo Mango
Take Your Medicine
Take Your Medicine
The Black Sun
Jo Mango
The Black Sun
The Black Sun
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections 2013: Radio Scotland Sessions
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
2013-01-21T04:01:40
21
Jan
2013
Celtic Connections 2013: Radio Scotland Sessions
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
