Jo Mango is a British alternative folk and acoustic band from Glasgow. Jo Mango is also the adopted name of the lead singer and primary songwriter of the group.

Jo has also appeared as a solo artist playing shows across the globe in countries such as America, Australia and Japan.[when?] Her tour of America began with a session on Nic Harcourt's show Morning Becomes Eclectic on Santa Monica's KCRW radio station and a performance at South By South West (SXSW) in Austin, Texas.[when?] The Scotland Herald describes Jo Mango's recent EP "When We Lived in The Crook of a Tree" as "[a voice] so hushed and precise, that it sounds as if it were recorded inside your own head" (2013).