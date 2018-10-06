Pink MilitaryFormed 1978. Disbanded 1981
Pink Military
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a18ca853-1943-4c50-8df2-e241cea1d230
Pink Military Biography (Wikipedia)
Pink Military (originally Pink Military Stand Alone) were a post-punk band from Liverpool. Led by former Big in Japan singer Jayne Casey, other band members included former Deaf School drummer Tim Whitaker, guitarist Martin Dempsey who also played in Yachts and It's Immaterial and drummers Chris Joyce (who also played in The Durutti Column and Simply Red) and Budgie (who went on to The Slits and Siouxsie and the Banshees).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pink Military Tracks
Sort by
Spellbound
Pink Military
Spellbound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spellbound
Last played on
Wild West (John Peel session 14.11.79 )
Pink Military
Wild West (John Peel session 14.11.79 )
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wild West (John Peel session 14.11.79 )
Last played on
Wild West - BBC Session 14/11/1979
Pink Military
Wild West - BBC Session 14/11/1979
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wild West - BBC Session 14/11/1979
Last played on
Stand Alone - BBC Session 14/11/1979
Pink Military
Stand Alone - BBC Session 14/11/1979
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stand Alone - BBC Session 14/11/1979
Last played on
Did You See Her - BBC Session 14/11/1979
Pink Military
Did You See Her - BBC Session 14/11/1979
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Did You See Her - BBC Session 14/11/1979
Last played on
Degenerated Man
Pink Military
Degenerated Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Degenerated Man
Last played on
Pink Military Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist