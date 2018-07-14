The CyrkleFormed 1965. Disbanded 1967
The Cyrkle
1965
The Cyrkle Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cyrkle was an American rock and roll band active in the early and mid-1960s. The group charted two Top 40 hits, "Red Rubber Ball," and "Turn-Down Day".
The Cyrkle Tracks
Red Rubber Ball
The Cyrkle
Red Rubber Ball
Red Rubber Ball
The Visit (She Was Here)
The Cyrkle
The Visit (She Was Here)
The Visit (She Was Here)
Turn Down Day
The Cyrkle
Turn Down Day
Turn Down Day
Weight of Your Words
The Cyrkle
Weight of Your Words
Weight of Your Words
Our Love Affair's In Question
The Cyrkle
Our Love Affair's In Question
Our Love Affair's In Question
Don't Cry, No Fears, No Tears Comin' Your Way
The Cyrkle
Don't Cry, No Fears, No Tears Comin' Your Way
It Doesn't Matter Anymore
The Cyrkle
It Doesn't Matter Anymore
It Doesn't Matter Anymore
