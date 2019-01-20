Habib WahidBangladeshi Musician. Born 15 October 1976
Habib Wahid (born October 15, 1979) is a Bangladeshi composer, musician and singer. He works on modern Pop music, EDM and a fusion of traditional Bengali folk music with contemporary techno and urban beats. His music is mainly influenced by British Bangladeshis, while he was living in the UK as a student.[citation needed] He is the son of the 1970s singer Ferdous Wahid. He has also produced music in Indian Bengali movies. He won Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Music Director for the film Projapoti (2011).
