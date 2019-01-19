Paavo Järvi Biography (Wikipedia)
Paavo Järvi (born 30 December 1962) is an Estonian conductor.
Järvi was born in Tallinn, Estonia, to Liilia Järvi and the Estonian conductor Neeme Järvi. His siblings, Kristjan Järvi and Maarika Järvi, are also musicians. After leaving Estonia, the family settled in the United States. Järvi studied at the Curtis Institute of Music with Max Rudolf and Otto-Werner Mueller, and at the Los Angeles Philharmonic Institute with Leonard Bernstein.
From 1994 to 1997, Järvi was principal conductor of the Malmö Symphony Orchestra. From 1995 to 1998, he shared the title of principal conductor of the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra with Sir Andrew Davis. Järvi was music director of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra from 2001 to 2011. The orchestra made a number of recordings for the Telarc label during Järvi's tenure. In May 2011, he was named the orchestra's Music Director Laureate. Since 2004, he has been the Artistic Director of the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie, Bremen and an Artistic Advisor to the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra. In 2006, Järvi became the Principal Conductor of the Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra, and served in the post until 2014. In 2010, he became Music Director of the Orchestre de Paris, concluding his tenure in 2016, the same year in which he was named Artist of the Year by both Gramophone and Diapason magazines. He has also been appointed Commandeur de L’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2012 by the French Ministry of Culture and was presented the Sibelius Medal in 2015 for his contribution to bringing greater awareness of the Finnish composer's music to French audiences.
- Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in C minor, 'Organ' - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-12-28T15:16:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Saint-Saëns' Symphony No. 3 in C minor, 'Organ'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p1g1x
Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in C minor, 'Organ' - Preview Clip
- Britten: Violin Concerto - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-12-28T15:12:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Britten's Violin Concerto.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p1fzr
Britten: Violin Concerto - Preview Clip
Paavo Järvi Tracks
Sort by
Symphony No.3 in C major Op.52: II. Andantino
Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten
Cantique de Jean Racine
Symphony no. 5 (Op.82) in E flat major, 3rd movement; Allegro molto
Symphony No 5 in C minor, Op 67 (1st mvt)
Symphony No 2 in D major (1st mvt)
Ein Heldenleben op 40: Der Held (The Hero) (extract)
Viola Concerto (2nd mvt)
Valse-fantasie in B minor
Symphony No 1 in C major, Op 21 (4th mvt)
Symphonie espagnole, Op 21 (5th mvt)
Suite, "Roma" Movement 1
Darf Ich...
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85: 1. Adagio; Moderato
Polonaise (Eugene Onegin)
Samba (Divertimento for orchestra)
Spring Fly
Symphony No.5 in E flat major
Piano Concerto in A minor
Symphony No.3
Dance of the Shepherd Girl (Vallflickens Dans)
Symphony No.6 (3rd mvt), Presto
Invocation
Symphony in C
Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor, Op.18 (1st mvt)
Symphony No.5
Waltz (from Spring Fly)
Symphony No.6 in B Minor Op.54; 3rd movt Presto
Symphony No 1 in E major (1st mvt)
Violin Concerto No 4 in D minor, Op 31 (3rd mvt)
Cantique de Jean Racine for chorus and organ, Op.11
Clothe the homeland in forests (The Song of the Forests, Op 81)
Duett-concertino (1st mvt)
Zigeunerweisen
Silouan's Song
Aladdin - The Marketplace in Ispahan
Pavane, Op 50
Igavik (Eternity) for male choir and orchestra
XI Sumfoonia
Carnival Overture, Op.92
Symphony No 1 in B flat major, Op 30 (Spring) - 3rd mvt
Symphony No. 6 In B Minor Op.54
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 42: Grieg's Piano Concerto
Proms 2017: Prom 26: Mozart and Brahms
Proms 2013: Prom 67: Arvo Pärt, Britten, Berlioz & Saint-Saëns
Proms 2010: Prom 14
Proms 2007: Prom 40
Paavo Järvi Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Listen: Sir Neville Marriner's choice for River of Music
-
Sally Beamish remembers the late Sir Neville Marriner
-
Joshua Bell remembers the late Sir Neville Marriner
-
Neville Marriner: “We behaved very badly... we should be in prison, I’m sure”
-
Neville Marriner on 50 years of recording
-
Mahler: Symphony No. 2 in C minor, 'Resurrection' - Preview Clip
-
Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique - Preview Clip
-
Beethoven: Concerto for Piano No. 4 in G major, Op 58 - Preview Clip