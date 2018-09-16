TTTheresa Wayman from Warpaint. Born 23 June 1980
Theresa Becker Wayman (born June 23, 1980), also known by the stage name TT, is an American musician, singer-songwriter and occasional actress, best known as guitarist and vocalist of the indie rock band Warpaint.
Too Sweet
Too Sweet
Too Sweet
Take One
Take One
Take One
