The Guild is an American comedy web series created and written by Felicia Day, who also stars as Cyd Sherman (AKA Codex). It premiered on YouTube on July 27, 2007 and ran until 2013. The show revolves around the lives of a gamers' online guild, The Knights of Good, who play countless hours of a fantasy MMORPG video game referred to as The Game. The story focuses on Codex, the guild's Priestess, who attempts to lead a normal life after one of her guild-mates, Warlock Zaboo (Sandeep Parikh), shows up on her doorstep.

The first season premiered on YouTube in 2007. Seasons two through five premiered on Microsoft's Xbox Live Marketplace, Zune Marketplace, and MSN Video. Seasons two through five were later made available on the official Guild website, YouTube, and iTunes. According to Day, Microsoft's business model changed after season five; Day wanted to keep ownership, so the episode premieres moved to Day's YouTube channel Geek & Sundry. The series is also available via DVD and streaming on Netflix. In 2013, after the end of the sixth season, Day confirmed that the web series is complete.