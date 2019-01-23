Wild Nothing is an American indie rock/dream pop band from Blacksburg, Virginia, formed in late 2009 by Jack Tatum. During live performances, Tatum is joined by additional musicians, currently Nathan Goodman (guitar), Jeff Haley (bass), Matt Kallman (keyboards, also of Real Estate) and Elroy Finn (drums).

To date, Wild Nothing has released four studio albums, Gemini (2010), Nocturne (2012), Life of Pause (2016) and Indigo (2018), and two EPs, Golden Haze (2010) and Empty Estate (2013).