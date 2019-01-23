Wild Nothing
Wild Nothing Biography (Wikipedia)
Wild Nothing is an American indie rock/dream pop band from Blacksburg, Virginia, formed in late 2009 by Jack Tatum. During live performances, Tatum is joined by additional musicians, currently Nathan Goodman (guitar), Jeff Haley (bass), Matt Kallman (keyboards, also of Real Estate) and Elroy Finn (drums).
To date, Wild Nothing has released four studio albums, Gemini (2010), Nocturne (2012), Life of Pause (2016) and Indigo (2018), and two EPs, Golden Haze (2010) and Empty Estate (2013).
Wild Nothing Tracks
Blue Wings
Wild Nothing
Blue Wings
Blue Wings
Last played on
Partners In Motion
Wild Nothing
Partners In Motion
A Womans Wisdom
Wild Nothing
A Womans Wisdom
A Womans Wisdom
Last played on
To Know You
Wild Nothing
To Know You
To Know You
Last played on
Reichpop
Wild Nothing
Reichpop
Reichpop
Last played on
TV Queen
Wild Nothing
TV Queen
TV Queen
Last played on
Ride
Wild Nothing
Ride
Ride
Last played on
Paradise
Wild Nothing
Paradise
Paradise
Last played on
Only Heather
Wild Nothing
Only Heather
Only Heather
Last played on
Disappear Always
Wild Nothing
Disappear Always
Disappear Always
Last played on
Shadow
Wild Nothing
Shadow
Shadow
Last played on
Through The Grass
Wild Nothing
Through The Grass
Through The Grass
Last played on
Midnight Song
Wild Nothing
Midnight Song
Midnight Song
Last played on
Drifter
Wild Nothing
Drifter
Drifter
Last played on
Shadow(Radio Edit)
Wild Nothing
Shadow(Radio Edit)
Shadow(Radio Edit)
Last played on
wait
Wild Nothing
wait
wait
Last played on
Nowhere
Wild Nothing
Nowhere
Nowhere
Last played on
Bored Games
Wild Nothing
Bored Games
Bored Games
Last played on
Cloudbusting
Wild Nothing
Cloudbusting
Cloudbusting
Last played on
Take Me In
Wild Nothing
Take Me In
Take Me In
Last played on
Upcoming Events
11
Feb
2019
Wild Nothing, J Fernandez
Manchester Gorilla, Manchester, UK
12
Feb
2019
Wild Nothing, J Fernandez
Mama Roux's, Birmingham, UK
13
Feb
2019
Wild Nothing, J Fernandez
Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen, Leeds, UK
14
Feb
2019
Wild Nothing, J Fernandez
Stereo, Glasgow, UK
18
Feb
2019
Wild Nothing, J Fernandez
Village Underground, London, UK
