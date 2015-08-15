The Teen Queens were an American musical group from the 1950s, most remembered for their hit single "Eddie My Love", which reached #14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and #3 on the R&B Best Sellers charts in March 1956.

The group consisted of sisters Betty and Rosie Collins, sisters of Aaron Collins, a singer with the doo wop group The Cadets. It was Aaron who wrote their debut song, and the single that became their biggest hit. "Eddie My Love" was released by RPM Records, and following its success, was followed by a string of other releases. These included "Baby Mine", "Billy Boy", "Red Top", "Rock Everybody" and "I Miss You", but none of these achieved the success of their debut song.

Consequently, the group left RPM in 1958 and signed a one record recording contract with RCA Records, who released "Dear Tommy". This also failed to make much of an impact on the charts. There then followed a later contract with Antler Records and a further two singles, "There's Nothing on My Mind" (an answer song to "There's Something on Your Mind") and "I Heard Violins". Again, however, these songs enjoyed little success and by 1961, the group decided to call it a day.