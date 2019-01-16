The Honeys were an American girl group formed in Los Angeles in 1963. Their line-up consisted of Marilyn Rovell (later Marilyn Wilson-Ruthorford), her sister Diane Rovell, and their friend Ginger Blake. The group were a kind of female counterpart to the Beach Boys. Bandleader Brian Wilson served as the Honeys' record producer and chief songwriter, and later married Marilyn in late 1964. After 1969, they remained mostly inactive. In the 1970s, Marilyn and Diane formed another short-lived group, American Spring, also with participation from Wilson.