Bob Enevoldsen
1920-01-11
Bob Enevoldsen Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Martin "Bob" Enevoldsen (11 September 1920 Montana – 19 November 2005 Woodland Hills, California) was a West Coast jazz tenor saxophonist and valve trombonist born in Billings, Montana, known for his work with Marty Paich. He also did sessions with Art Pepper and Shorty Rogers, and later extensively played with Shelly Manne. Enevoldsen did most of the arranging for Steve Allen's Westinghouse show in the early 60's. During the 1970s he performed with Gerry Mulligan.
In the mid-1970s Enevoldsen taught arranging and directed the jazz band at Los Angeles Pierce College in Woodland Hills.
Bob Enevoldsen Tracks
The Blues
Mel Torme & Marty Paich, Warren Launing, Jack Sheldon, Bob Enevoldsen, Lew McCreary, Jim Self, Ken Peplowski, Bob Efford, Gary Foster, Pete Jolly, Chuck Berghofer, Jeff Hamilton, Mel Tormé & Marty Paich
The Blues
The Blues
Bemsha Swing
Bill Holman
Bemsha Swing
Bemsha Swing
La Mucura
Shelly Manne
La Mucura
La Mucura
