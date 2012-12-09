The Royal Artillery Mounted BandFormed 1886. Disbanded 1984
The Royal Artillery Mounted Band
1886
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Royal Artillery Mounted Band is a British military band consisting of woodwind, brass, and percussion instruments, and military unit, founded in 1886, and in existence until 1984, representing the Royal Artillery, and the Royal Horse Artillery, and augmenting the Royal Artillery Band at royal and state occasions.
