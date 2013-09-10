Simon Hanson
Simon Hanson
Simon Hanson Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Hanson (born 3 February 1964) is an English musician, drummer, songwriter and producer. He is best known as the former drummer of Death in Vegas and the current drummer of British band Squeeze.
