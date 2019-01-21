Shweta Pandit is a Bollywood playback/recording vocalist, songwriter, performing artist and actress. She is the grand-niece of Indian classical vocalist and Padma Vibhushan awardee, Pandit Jasraj. She has also recorded popular songs for various Telugu and Tamil film songs and many other Indian languages.

At the young age of 4, Shweta worked with Indian composer, Ilayaraja for the award-winning film Anjali, which was re-recorded in Hindi. She re-dubbed for the lead child in the film and also sang the songs in Hindi. making her one of the youngest singers in the Bollywood Music Industry. She also recorded for legendary tabla player Ustad Zakkir Hussain at the age of 9 for his first film as composer, Saaz.

Shweta married Ivano Fucci, an Italian film producer on 25 July 2016 and they currently live between Mumbai, India and Rome, Italy. Shweta pandit recently made an allegation on Anu Malik for sexual assault, following the #meetoo movement the singer spoke about the matter, according to her it happened when she was 15 years old. This allegation would have highly affected Anu Malik, as he was fired from the judging panel of Indian Idol which airs on Sony Tv.