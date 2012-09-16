Suzanna LubranoBorn 10 November 1975
Suzanna Lubrano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1975-11-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a17a4c60-2e46-4dc2-b9c0-b21ff7fb4e19
Suzanna Lubrano Biography (Wikipedia)
Suzanna Lubrano (born November 10, 1975) is a Cape Verdean Zouk singer based in Rotterdam. Several albums have gone Gold and Platinum, while she has won major international music awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Suzanna Lubrano Tracks
Sort by
I Try (ft Kenny B & Benaissa)
Suzanna Lubrano
I Try (ft Kenny B & Benaissa)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Festa Mascarado (Cape Verde)
Suzanna Lubrano
Festa Mascarado (Cape Verde)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Friends Feat Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes (Cape Verde/US)
Suzanna Lubrano
Friends Feat Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes (Cape Verde/US)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suzanna Lubrano Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist