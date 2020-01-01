ScottsSwedish dansband. Formed 1992
Scotts is a modern dansband from Lidköping, Sweden. Established in 1992, Scotts competed at Dansbandskampen 2008, finishing up second behind Larz-Kristerz, starting to aim at their ambition becoming a full-time band. The band also competed at Melodifestivalen 2009, with the song "Jag tror på oss".
