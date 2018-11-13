Jonny Kearney & Lucy Farrell are a contemporary English folk duo. Although they play some traditional songs, most of the songs they sing are their own compositions influenced by the folk tradition, but also songs by other artists such as Bob Dylan, Tom Waits, Cole Porter, Brian Wilson and The Beatles.

Kearney takes lead vocals, guitar, piano and ukulele; Farrell plays fiddle, viola and saw and adds harmony vocals. Together they produce a sparse sound described by The Guardian as "delicate, thoughtful and intimate".