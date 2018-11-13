Jonny Kearney & Lucy Farrell
Jonny Kearney & Lucy Farrell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4pv.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a1796e13-c383-4264-a488-1b98b90fde35
Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonny Kearney & Lucy Farrell are a contemporary English folk duo. Although they play some traditional songs, most of the songs they sing are their own compositions influenced by the folk tradition, but also songs by other artists such as Bob Dylan, Tom Waits, Cole Porter, Brian Wilson and The Beatles.
Kearney takes lead vocals, guitar, piano and ukulele; Farrell plays fiddle, viola and saw and adds harmony vocals. Together they produce a sparse sound described by The Guardian as "delicate, thoughtful and intimate".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Letters to Lenore
Jonny Kearney & Lucy Farrell
Letters to Lenore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pv.jpglink
Letters to Lenore
Last played on
Hares On The Mountain (6 Music Session, 10 Oct 2011)
Jonny Kearney & Lucy Farrell
Hares On The Mountain (6 Music Session, 10 Oct 2011)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pv.jpglink
Call Yourself A Friend Of Mine (6 Music Session, 10 Oct 2011)
Jonny Kearney & Lucy Farrell
Call Yourself A Friend Of Mine (6 Music Session, 10 Oct 2011)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pv.jpglink
Green Leaved Trees (6 Music Session, 10 Oct 2011)
Jonny Kearney & Lucy Farrell
Green Leaved Trees (6 Music Session, 10 Oct 2011)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pv.jpglink
Lullaby
Jonny Kearney & Lucy Farrell
Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pv.jpglink
Lullaby
Last played on
Green Leaved Trees
Jonny Kearney & Lucy Farrell
Green Leaved Trees
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pv.jpglink
Green Leaved Trees
Last played on
Peggy Gordon
Jonny Kearney & Lucy Farrell
Peggy Gordon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pv.jpglink
Peggy Gordon
Last played on
Stand Up Show
Jonny Kearney & Lucy Farrell
Stand Up Show
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pv.jpglink
Stand Up Show
Last played on
Call Yourself A Friend Of Mine
Jonny Kearney & Lucy Farrell
Call Yourself A Friend Of Mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pv.jpglink
Call Yourself A Friend Of Mine
Last played on
There's A Disease
Jonny Kearney & Lucy Farrell
There's A Disease
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pv.jpglink
There's A Disease
Last played on
Winter Got Lost
Jonny Kearney & Lucy Farrell
Winter Got Lost
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pv.jpglink
Winter Got Lost
Last played on
Down in Adairsville
Jonny Kearney & Lucy Farrell
Down in Adairsville
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pv.jpglink
Down in Adairsville
Last played on
Song For A Sweetheart
Jonny Kearney & Lucy Farrell
Song For A Sweetheart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pv.jpglink
Song For A Sweetheart
Last played on
Green Leaved Trees (Live In Session)
Jonny Kearney & Lucy Farrell
Green Leaved Trees (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pv.jpglink
Green Leaved Trees (Live In Session)
Last played on
swing low
Jonny Kearney & Lucy Farrell
swing low
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pv.jpglink
swing low
Last played on
Hares On The Mountain
Jonny Kearney & Lucy Farrell
Hares On The Mountain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pv.jpglink
Hares On The Mountain
Last played on
Benjamin Brown
Jonny Kearney & Lucy Farrell
Benjamin Brown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pv.jpglink
Benjamin Brown
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist