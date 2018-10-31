The Very ThingsFormed 1983
The Very Things
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a174e38b-283e-4474-ad8a-0a2e7a822f9c
The Very Things Biography (Wikipedia)
The Very Things were a Dadaist post punk band from Redditch, Worcestershire, England, formed in 1983 and active until 1988.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Very Things Tracks
Sort by
The Bushes Scream While My Daddy Prunes
The Very Things
The Bushes Scream While My Daddy Prunes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bushes Scream While My Daddy Prunes
Last played on
this is motortown
The Very Things
this is motortown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
this is motortown
Last played on
Down The Final Flight (John Peel Session 17.12.1983)
The Very Things
Down The Final Flight (John Peel Session 17.12.1983)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Go Out
The Very Things
Let's Go Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Go Out
Last played on
There's A Ghost In My House
The Very Things
There's A Ghost In My House
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There's A Ghost In My House
Last played on
She's Standing Still
The Very Things
She's Standing Still
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She's Standing Still
Last played on
This Is Motortown (Overdrive)
The Very Things
This Is Motortown (Overdrive)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Is Motortown (Overdrive)
Last played on
Down The Final Flight (Peel session 09.09.84)
The Very Things
Down The Final Flight (Peel session 09.09.84)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Message From Disney Time (Peel session 09.01.84)
The Very Things
Message From Disney Time (Peel session 09.01.84)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Very Things Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist