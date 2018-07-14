Charlie LouvinBorn 7 July 1927. Died 26 January 2011
Charlie Louvin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1927-07-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a174a588-cda4-49cc-8d53-e05e3a42ab4f
Charlie Louvin Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Elzer Loudermilk (July 7, 1927 – January 26, 2011), known professionally as Charlie Louvin, was an American country music singer and songwriter. He is best known as one of the Louvin Brothers, and was a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1955.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charlie Louvin Tracks
Sort by
As Long As Theres A Sunday
Charlie Louvin
As Long As Theres A Sunday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As Long As Theres A Sunday
Last played on
Something to Brag About
Charlie Louvin
Something to Brag About
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something to Brag About
Last played on
See The Big Man Cry
Charlie Louvin
See The Big Man Cry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
See The Big Man Cry
Last played on
Back In Harmony
Charlie Louvin
Back In Harmony
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back In Harmony
Last played on
Darling Corey
Charlie Louvin
Darling Corey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Darling Corey
Last played on
There's a Star Spangled Banner
Charlie Louvin
There's a Star Spangled Banner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What We're Fighting For
Charlie Louvin
What We're Fighting For
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What We're Fighting For
Last played on
Honey
Charlie Louvin
Honey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honey
Last played on
I Don't Love You Anymore
Charlie Louvin
I Don't Love You Anymore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Love You Anymore
Last played on
Mother I Thank You For the Bible
Charlie Louvin
Mother I Thank You For the Bible
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wreck on the Highway
Charlie Louvin
Wreck on the Highway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wreck on the Highway
Last played on
Down By The Riverside
Charlie Louvin
Down By The Riverside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down By The Riverside
Last played on
I Wonder If They Ever Think Of Me
Charlie Louvin
I Wonder If They Ever Think Of Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Robe Of White
Charlie Louvin
Robe Of White
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Robe Of White
Last played on
Smoke On The Water
Charlie Louvin
Smoke On The Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smoke On The Water
Last played on
A Soldier's Last Letter Home
Charlie Louvin
A Soldier's Last Letter Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Soldier's Last Letter Home
Last played on
More Than A Name On A Wall
Charlie Louvin
More Than A Name On A Wall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
More Than A Name On A Wall
Last played on
I'll Take The Chance
Charlie Louvin
I'll Take The Chance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Take The Chance
Last played on
The Little Grave In Georgia
Charlie Louvin
The Little Grave In Georgia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Little Grave In Georgia
Last played on
Charlie Louvin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist