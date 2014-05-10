Ulrik NeumannDanish film actor and musician. Born 23 October 1918. Died 28 June 1994
Ulrik Neumann (23 October 1918 – 28 June 1994) was a Danish film actor and musician. He appeared in 19 films between 1940 and 1966. Ulrik Neumann was an accomplished guitar player. From 1959 to 1961 he was a member of the trio Swe-Danes with the Swedish singer Alice Babs and the Danish jazz violinist Svend Asmussen. He was born in Copenhagen, Denmark and died in Malmö, Sweden. He was the father of guitarist Mikael Neumann and singer Ulla Neumann.
