Tommy McClennanBorn 4 January 1905. Died 9 May 1961
Tommy McClennan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1905-01-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a171ead8-b70c-4284-9445-5e46cf8f233b
Tommy McClennan Biography (Wikipedia)
Tommy McClennan (January 4, 1905 – May 9, 1961) was an American Delta blues singer and guitarist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tommy McClennan Tracks
Sort by
I'm A Guitar King
Tommy McClennan
I'm A Guitar King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm A Guitar King
Last played on
Whiskey Head Woman
Tommy McClennan
Whiskey Head Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whiskey Head Woman
Last played on
Bottle It Up And Go
Tommy McClennan
Bottle It Up And Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bottle It Up And Go
Last played on
New Highway NO.51
Tommy McClennan
New Highway NO.51
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Highway NO.51
Last played on
Tommy McClennan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist