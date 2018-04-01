Bruce CarrollContemporary Christian music singer. Born 5 December 1953
Bruce Carroll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953-12-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a16dc0eb-a3cf-4814-9b90-f5cc9fd8ad4c
Bruce Carroll Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruce Carroll (born December 5, 1953), is an American CCM singer and multi Grammy and Dove Award winning recording artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bruce Carroll Tracks
Sort by
Driving Nails
Bruce Carroll
Driving Nails
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Driving Nails
Last played on
Bruce Carroll Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist