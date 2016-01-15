Yungen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02gkwnr.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a1688f12-78be-4094-b096-87b261389719
Yungen Performances & Interviews
Yungen Tracks
Sort by
Bad (feat. Yungen, MoStack, Mr. Eazi & Not3s)
Steel Banglez
Bad (feat. Yungen, MoStack, Mr. Eazi & Not3s)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05pgkw6.jpglink
Bad (feat. Yungen, MoStack, Mr. Eazi & Not3s)
Bestie (feat. Yxng Bane)
Yungen
Bestie (feat. Yxng Bane)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056mwdw.jpglink
Bestie (feat. Yxng Bane)
Last played on
Bad Vibe (feat. MoStack & Yungen)
Steel Banglez
Bad Vibe (feat. MoStack & Yungen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s23x9.jpglink
Bad Vibe (feat. MoStack & Yungen)
Last played on
Wifey
Crazy Cousinz
Wifey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgf6.jpglink
Wifey
Intimate (T. Matthias Reimx) (feat. Craig David)
Yungen
Intimate (T. Matthias Reimx) (feat. Craig David)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkwnr.jpglink
Intimate (T. Matthias Reimx) (feat. Craig David)
Last played on
Bestie (T.Matthias Remix) (feat. Yxng Bane)
Yungen
Bestie (T.Matthias Remix) (feat. Yxng Bane)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkwnr.jpglink
Bestie (T.Matthias Remix) (feat. Yxng Bane)
Last played on
Feelings (Wifey) (feat. Yungen & M.O)
Crazy Cousinz
Feelings (Wifey) (feat. Yungen & M.O)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgf6.jpglink
Feelings (Wifey) (feat. Yungen & M.O)
Pricey (feat. One Acen)
Yungen
Pricey (feat. One Acen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkwnr.jpglink
Pricey (feat. One Acen)
Last played on
Feelings (James Hype Remix) (feat. Yungen & M.O)
Crazy Cousinz
Feelings (James Hype Remix) (feat. Yungen & M.O)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgf6.jpglink
Feelings (James Hype Remix) (feat. Yungen & M.O)
Last played on
One Shot (Remix) (feat. Yungen & Avelino)
Mabel
One Shot (Remix) (feat. Yungen & Avelino)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkwnr.jpglink
One Shot (Remix) (feat. Yungen & Avelino)
Performer
Last played on
Ain't On Nutten (feat. Sneakbo, Stormzy, Bashy & Angel)
Yungen
Ain't On Nutten (feat. Sneakbo, Stormzy, Bashy & Angel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkwnr.jpglink
Ain't On Nutten (feat. Sneakbo, Stormzy, Bashy & Angel)
Last played on
Ain't On Nutten (feat. Snap Capone, Swift, Young Spray & Squeeks)
Yungen
Ain't On Nutten (feat. Snap Capone, Swift, Young Spray & Squeeks)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkwnr.jpglink
Ain't On Nutten (feat. Snap Capone, Swift, Young Spray & Squeeks)
Last played on
Bugatti vs. 1 in a Million
Natty O & Avelino
Bugatti vs. 1 in a Million
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05l5syw.jpglink
Bugatti vs. 1 in a Million
Last played on
Mind On It (feat. Jess Glynne)
Yungen
Mind On It (feat. Jess Glynne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061ymzf.jpglink
Mind On It (feat. Jess Glynne)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Yungen
Upcoming Events
24
Aug
2019
YUNGEN, Martin Garrix, Tinie Tempah, Craig David, Mabel, Oliver Heldens and Sigma
Clapham Common, London, UK
24
Aug
2019
YUNGEN, Martin Garrix, The Prodigy, Tinie Tempah, Plan B, Chase & Status, Craig David, Wiley, Sigma, Oliver Heldens, Wretch 32, Mabel, Andy C, James Hype, Ms Banks and TQD
Clapham Common, London, UK
Past BBC Events
1Xtra Live: 2015 - Leeds
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en3j5v/acts/a4cmzc
Leeds
2015-10-17T04:29:45
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p035j68t.jpg
17
Oct
2015
1Xtra Live: 2015 - Leeds
Leeds
Live Lounge: Yungen
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epmgwh
BBC Broadcasting House
2015-02-12T04:29:45
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02jvhxv.jpg
12
Feb
2015
Live Lounge: Yungen
BBC Broadcasting House
Latest Yungen News
Yungen Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Sneakbo - Fire In The Booth Part 2
-
Lethal Bizzle Reveals Jay Z's Lost Grime Verse?!?
-
Lethal Bizzle makes a shocking revelation about his break out solo track and Jay Z...
-
Lethal Bizzle’s early inspiration
-
Lethal Bizzle
-
Chip in session for Logan Sama
-
Fire in the Booth – Chip Part 3
-
Sneakbo Freestyle
-
Ghetts and Friends - 60 Minutes live
-
Lethal Bizzle: "Stormzy calls me when he needs help"
Back to artist