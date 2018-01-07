John William Frank Critchinson (24 December 1934 – 15 December 2017) also known as "Critch", was an English jazz pianist.

Critchinson was born in London in the early 1930s. He worked as a part-time musician,with Ronnie Scott, Tubby Hayes, and Jimmy Deuchar, among others. In 1979, at the recommendation of his mentor, Bill Le Sage, he was a member of Ronnie Scott's Quartet until it folded in 1995. During that time he worked with many visiting American artists, including Chet Baker, George Coleman, James Moody, Joe Henderson and Johnny Griffin.

In the early 1980s he was associated with the British jazz fusion duo Morrissey–Mullen, appearing on two of their albums. He recorded with Dick Morrissey and was a member of Martin Drew's Our Band, with Ron Mathewson, Jim Mullen, and Dick Morrissey.

In 1995, Critchinson formed a quartet with Art Themen on saxophone, Dave Green on bass and Dave Barry on drums. When Scott died in 1996, Critchinson formed the Ronnie Scott Legacy with Pat Crumly on saxophone and flute. More recently he had been playing and recording with saxophonist Simon Spillett.