Marion BrownBorn 8 September 1935. Died 18 October 2010
Marion Brown
Marion Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Marion Brown (September 8, 1931 – October 18, 2010) was an American jazz alto saxophonist and ethnomusicologist. He is most well known as a member of the 1960s avant-garde jazz scene in New York City, playing alongside musicians such as John Coltrane, Archie Shepp, and John Tchicai. He performed on Coltrane's landmark 1965 album Ascension.
